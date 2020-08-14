Diaz-Canel rejects U.S. suspension of charter flights to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) The suspension of private charter flights to Cuba by the United States seeks to further isolate Cuban families, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said Friday on Twitter.

Cuban leader warned that this measure, announced on Thursday by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reflects the hatred and contempt of the Washington government towards the Cubans.

The hostile rhetoric and the tightening of the blockade (economic, commercial and financial imposed on Cuba for almost six decades) continues, said the president, who joins his tweet to a Granma newspaper article related to the issue.

Pompeo announced yesterday that Donald Trump's government suspended private charter flights to Cuba, including those to Havana.

Regarding this, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director of US affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, indicated after the announcement that this move plays with the concerns of Cubans on both sides and their needs for ties with their families.

The diplomat expressed his country's rejection of this provision, which he considered of limited practical impact.