Cuban Govt. urges to act responsibly, reporting 56 new cases today



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 4,941 samples, with 56 positive ones. The country accumulated 319,440 samples and 3,229 positives (1.01 percent), 79 percent of which have recovered.

There are still 592 confirmed patients in hospital, 588 with stable clinical evolution, three in critical condition and one serious. There are 88 reported deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 2,547 recovered (22 discharged on the day).

At the end of August 13, 1,384 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, with 47 under surveillance, 745 suspected and 592 confirmed.

The 56 cases diagnosed are Cubans, 52 of them (92.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases, two (3.5%) with an unspecified source of infection and the same number with a source of infection abroad.

Out of confirmed cases, 29 (51.7%) were men and 27 (48.2%) women. Of these, 40 (71.4 %) were asymptomatic.

Regarding the 82-year-old patient reported to have died on Wednesday and announced as being positive for the virus, Duran indicated that the necropsy performed was negative, and since there was no epidemiological link, the commission of experts from the ministry of public health determined that he did not die "from, or with, COVID-19," so the number of deaths due to the pandemic remains at 88.