Honduran national congress approves award of high decoration to Henry Reeve brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) The National Congress of Honduras approved on Thursday to give a high decoration to the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve for the results achieved in this country in the fight against the COVID-19.



According to a tweet published by the Cuban embassy to Honduras, this award will recognize the work of Cuban doctors in support of the pandemic that has its epicenter in the Americas.

The work of the doctors in this nation includes the notification of cases, timely treatment of patients with shortness of breath, and the indication of urgent transfers to planned health care centers.

Honduran groups in solidarity with Cuba support the global initiative to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve contingent.

The Cuban brigade in Honduras is made up of 20 health professionals, 85 percent of whom have more than a decade of work experience and 12 have fulfilled previous missions.