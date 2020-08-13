Cuba reports another death from COVID-19 and 46 new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 13 (ACN) Cuba studied 4,591 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 46 positive ones. The country accumulated 314,499 samples and 3,174 positive (1.01%).



There are 558 confirmed patients in hospital, 553 of them with stable clinical evolution, three in critical condition and two in serious condition; 89 deaths were reported (one a day), two evacuated, 21 discharged a day, and 2,525 patients recovered (80%).

Out of the 46 diagnosed cases, one is a foreigner (Colombia) and 45 are Cubans. Of the total number of cases, 41 were contact of confirmed cases, two (4.4 %) with an unspecified source of infection and three with a source of infection abroad.

Of these, 22 are men and 24 women. A total of 25(54.3%) were asymptomatic.