Díaz-Canel: The best tribute to Fidel would be to beat the Covid upsurge



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said this Thursday that overcoming the current upsurge in COVID-19 would be the best tribute to the memory of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, as Cuba commemorates this Thursday the 94th anniversary of his birth.



Today, 94 years of Fidel, to whose work we owe the unquestionable successes that led us to the control of the Covid, Díaz-Canel said in his Twitter account.

The best tribute to his work, to the monumental human work that he left us, would be to overcome the upsurge through discipline and care, the Cuban leader said.

The creation of scientific research and production centers, as well as the training of highly qualified personnel, including in the medical and biopharmaceutical sectors, which today are among the most recognized in the world, were an essential characteristic of the work of Fidel, a visionary man and founder even in the days of the greatest economic crisis and hostility to Cuba.

Today, many displays of affection for Fidel fill the social networks, a space for socialization in moments of physical distancing and absence of public activities due to the pandemic.