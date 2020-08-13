Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban youth



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba congratulated the young people of the Caribbean island and highlighted their leading role in the current Cuban society, on the occasion of the World Youth Day.



In his official Twitter account, the president said that Cuba is proud of its youth, which is committed, determined and courageous, as well as creative and supportive.



José Angel Portal, Minister of Public Health, also congratulated the new generations and especially recognized those who have collaborated in the fight against COVID-19.



The institutional profile of the Center for Molecular Immunology also sent its congratulations, in particular to those who spare no hours or effort to achieve a commitment to the homeland to find a vaccine against COVID-19.



The country's youth are aware of the importance of their role in the development of Cuba, and of how much they can and do contribute to achieve the goals proposed by the highest leadership of the nation.