Cuba reports the highest number of cases for COVID 19 in the last three months, 54 and 6 in serious condition



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Cuba reported 54 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, the highest figure in the last three months, for an accumulated total of 2,829 people infected in the country (3,941 samples studied).



There are still 310 confirmed patients in hospital, 304 with stable clinical evolution and six serious; 88 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated, and 20 discharged the day.



Out of 54 confirmed cases, 52 are Cubans. Of these, 47 were contact of confirmed cases, four with a source of infection abroad and one with an unspecified source of infection. The two persons with source of infection abroad are Mexicans residing in Cuba.



Among them, 40 (74 %) were asymptomatic.Of the total number of cases, 7 (37%) were under 20 years of age, 27 (50%) between 21 and 40, 16 (29.6%) between 41 and 60 and four (7.4%) over 60.