Diaz-Canel expresses his condolences for the death of outstanding Cuban journalist

 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, sent Wednesday on Twitter his condolences on the death of Cuban journalist Lazaro Barredo, former director of Granma newspaper.
Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the Cuban parliament, and Homero Acosta, its secretary, on the same social media highlighted Barredo's work as a member of the National Assembly of People's Power since 2003 and until the last legislature.
As soon as the news broke, Cuban press media such as Granma and Juventud Rebelde, to which he dedicated several years of journalistic exercise, mourned his passing.
 Lazaro Barredo, who was also vice-president of the Association of Cuban Journalists in 1986, focused on international political issues, especially those related to Cuba and the United States.

