President of Togo appreciates work of Cuban brigade Henry Reeve in his country



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Faure Gnassingbe, president of the Republic of Togo, sent his gratitude to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, for the hard work done by the Henry Reeve brigade to help his country's health system in the confrontation with COVID-19.



In the letter, the Togolese head of state said that the work carried out by the Cuban doctors for three months opened up new paths in the historic bilateral relations between the two nations.

The health professionals were farewelled by the Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad Minister, Robert Dussey, who highlighted the humanist gesture of the Cuban government and its disinterested support in the current world emergency.

The diplomat pointed out the considerable contribution of the experiences transmitted by the Cubans in protocols and procedures for treating patients with the disease through visits to hospitals, isolation centres and training of Togolese doctors.

He also highlighted the spirit of comradeship developed between the teams of the two countries, according to the Cuban foreign ministry's website.

The Henry Reeve Brigade that worked in Togo went to that African country last April 13 and is made up of 11 collaborators, most of them with more than ten years of work experience.