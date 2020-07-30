All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
30
July Thursday

Diaz-Canel opens synthetic peptide production plant


HAVANA, Cuba, July 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, opened Thursday the Synthetic Peptide Production Plant (Plant 14) of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), published in the twitter Presidencia Cuba.

This plant is joining the productive complex, extending the possibilities of the center to produce medicines by the technology of chemical synthesis at industrial level.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News