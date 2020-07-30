Diaz-Canel opens synthetic peptide production plant



HAVANA, Cuba, July 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, opened Thursday the Synthetic Peptide Production Plant (Plant 14) of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), published in the twitter Presidencia Cuba.



This plant is joining the productive complex, extending the possibilities of the center to produce medicines by the technology of chemical synthesis at industrial level.