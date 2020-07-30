Cuban policy on human trafficking is zero tolerance, FM says



HAVANA, Cuba, July 30 (ACN) Celebrating today's World Day Against Human Trafficking, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Twitter that Cuba's policy on such issues is of zero tolerance.



According to the UN website, the effort this year is focused on emphasizing the efforts of staff on the front lines of the fight against human trafficking.

It also highlights the crucial role of these aid workers during the health crisis has become even more important, particularly as the restrictions imposed by the pandemic have made their work even more difficult.

The reports will also emphasize how this sector remained committed during the pandemic, the UN official website reads.