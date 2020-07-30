Cuban president calls on leftist forces to unite to face current challenges and continue free and sovereign path



HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-canel, Cuban president, called on Tuesday for the political forces that are part of the Sao Paulo Forum to mobilize together to face the new challenges, along with the social and popular movements and the leftist intellectuals.



Only cooperation and international solidarity will save mankind from this unprecedented crisis in the world history, said the president during his speech at the Meeting of Leaders at 30 years of the Sao Paulo Forum, where the heads of state Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua, and Nicolas Maduro, from Venezuela, were present.

In his words, Diaz-Canel evoked the leaders Fidel and Lula, founders of the solidarity movement at a time when the end of the socialist movements was being announced, as well as Commander Hugo Chavez, who invited us to lay "without fear the foundation stone of South American, Latin American, Caribbean and global liberation" at the 2012 Forum.

The march of history could not be stopped. The socialist ideals were revived in the backyard of the empire with their own personality and strength. Today, it is fair to recognize comrade Lula and the leaders of the PT of Brazil for their performance at the head of the Executive Secretariat of the Forum.

The Cuban leader condemned the meddling actions and violations of international law that imperialism is undertaking against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and reaffirmed solidarity with the Sandinista Government and its people and rejected unilateral coercive measures that threaten the peace, well-being, justice and development of the Nicaraguan nation.

We ratify, once again, our strictest attachment to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed by the Latin American and Caribbean heads of state and government in January 2014 in Havana, he continued.

Regarding Cuba, Diaz-Canel explained that the economic strategy was approved to face the negative effects of the pandemic, recover the country and reach adequate levels of development and well-being of all the people, without leaving any citizen abandoned to his own fate.

In his words, he condemned the very well designed and heavily financed plans to act with unprecedented fury and impunity, in the multiple platforms that make up the complex contemporary media scenario, as part of a strategy to confuse and demobilize social fighters and the countries of the region.

From Cuba we will continue along the independent and sovereign path, with the people as its main protagonist. There will be no pandemics, no blockades, no imperial pressures that will change our course towards a prosperous and sustainable, sovereign and independent socialism, Cuban president concluded.