Diaz-Canel meets with members of Henry Reeve brigade back in the country



HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is meeting Wednesday with members of the Henry Reeve brigades who returned from Turin, Italy and the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



A message posted this morning on Twitter by the ministry of public health, explains that at the meeting the president and members of the brigades exchange experiences during their support to the combat of COVID-19 in those countries.

The Henry Reeve brigade that went to Turin returned to the island on July 20, after three months of uninterrupted work in that region of Italy, where they were recognized by the authorities and residents.

For their part, the Cuban medical personnel who assisted in the fight against the pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, returned in the middle of this month, after its president Ralph Gonsalves, personally bid them farewell as a thank you.