Diaz-Canel participates in Latin American leaders meeting



HAVANA, Cuba, July 28 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will participate this Tuesday in the Leaders' Meeting for the 30th anniversary of the Sao Paulo Forum, to be held online at 2:30 pm.



The event is a response to the recent call by former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, one of the pioneers of the Sao Paulo Forum, and is also being held because of the overwhelming validity of the ideas and actions for continental integration advocated by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

The Forum will also discuss in favor of the unity of the popular forces in Latin America and the Caribbean, stressed by Lula Da Silva as a historical need.

The leaders will defend the materialization of several truly popular proposals and guarantees, as opposed to the policies of neoliberal capitalism that have demonstrated a resounding failure during COVID-19's scourge.

The Forum, after 30 years of being founded, faces new challenges due to the growth of the extreme right in the continent, the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of support for the people due to the radicalization of the neoliberal adjustments of the economy and social policies, Lula stated in a letter issued on July 9.

More than ever, it is time to defend and recover democracy in the countries of the region, while vindicating the role of the State in defense of the people and not of the market as is happening, he concluded.