Cuban FM thanks numerous congratulations for the National Rebellion Day



HAVANA, Cuba, July 28 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla expressed on Monday his gratitude for the congratulations received from different countries for the National Rebellion Day, celebrated on July 26 in honor of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons in 1953.



Greetings and public acts by officials and activists were heard on social media and in countries such as the United States, Viet Nam, Denmark, Saint Lucia and Dominica.

At the same time, leaders such as the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and groups such as the "Cuban" Internationalist Veterans Union also voiced their congratulations and love for the Cuban people.