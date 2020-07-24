Cuban FM describes TELESUR channel as counter-hegemonic and integration space



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (acn) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described TELESUR as a counter-hegemonic and integration space that Our America needs to promote a new communicational order.



On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the TELESUR communication multiplatform, the Cuban FM added on his tweet: The world urgently needs to hear the truth of the silenced, the oppressed, and the truth of the peoples.

The TELESUR international network recently presented the song "Se levanta nuestra voz " (Our voice rises up) to celebrate its 15th anniversary of continuous transmission of its signal in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The production of the song included artists from Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Brazil and Cuba.

TELESUR, defender of the plurality of information, celebrates today 15 years broadcasting the facts that are omitted by the mainstream media, accompanying the peoples to be their voice in the world.