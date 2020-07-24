Cuban health ministry asks for more responsibility to face the Covid-19 pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuba's Public Health Minister Dr. Jose Angel Portal stressed that, although the country is moving to post-Covid-19 stages, the danger of the pandemic is still latent and greater responsibility is necessary.

Speaking on the TV program Mesa Redonda, Portal explained that moving to a post-Covid-19 recovery stage does not mean that the disease has been completely overcome.



The minister noted that using facemasks, physical distancing and handwashing are three useful measures to curb most of the SARS-CoV-2 infections and prevent new outbreaks.



'Between the PCR tests in real time and the quick test kits, 39 samples have been tested for every 1,000 Cubans. About 3,000 PCR tests are performed daily and the results are given in 24 hours,' the health minister said.



Portal said that Cuba shows a complete transparency with the data offered about the novel coronavirus, its behavior and epidemiological indicators of the development of the disease.



About the trends of the pandemic in this nation, the specialist stated that, according to sex, men predominate (50.45%) over women (49.55%).



Some 87 deaths have been reported in the Caribbean island so far, for 3.5% lethality rate.



Thirteen Cuban provinces and the Isla de la Juventud special municipality are currently in the third phase of recovery, Mayabeque province is in the second stage and Havana, the capital, is still in the first stage.