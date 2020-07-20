Most of Cuba enters the third phase of post-COVID-19 recovery



HAVANA, Cuba, July 20 (ACN) As of Monday, the special municipality of Isle of Youth and all the provinces, except for Havana and Mayabeque, which are still in phase one and two, respectively, will gradually enter the third phase of post-COVID-19 recovery.

The decision was taken on Thursday at the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, PM.

This was based on the fact that Havana and Mayabeque had confirmed cases during the last 15 days, while the remaining territories have not registered them for more than 28 days, corresponding to two incubation periods of the disease.

Marrero Cruz explained that the capital will remain in phase one until the health indicators of the second phase are fulfilled, in a steady manner, for 10 days, and Mayabeque will stay in the second phase until it stabilizes the parameters determined by the public health authorities.