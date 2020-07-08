Raul Castro presided over Cuba´s Politburo meeting



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (acn) Presided over by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro, the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba met, where a set of measures to revive the local economy in the face of the damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, it was agreed, taking into account the need not to carry out activities that imply people concentration, not to hold the central act on July 26 for the National Rebellion Day and instead promote activities according to the epidemiological situation the country has, as did last May 1st, on the International Workers' Day.

Despite the current scenario, this July 26 will be one more opportunity for all our people to pay a well-deserved tribute to the heroic feat of 1953, Castro said.