Over 4,000 Cubans stranded by COVID-19 abroad are already at home



HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) A total of 4,365 Cubans stranded by COVID-19 in 46 countries have returned to Cuba since March 22, according to Ernesto Soberon, director general of consular affairs and Cuban residents abroad at the foreign ministry.

As part of the program, flights from Spain, Haiti, Nicaragua, Mexico, Italy and Antigua and Barbuda have arrived in the country this week and these arrivals will be kept up until regular flights, scheduled for phase three of the post-pandemic recovery, restart, Soberon added.

Following their arrival in the island, in accordance with health protocol, travellers are taken to isolation centers, where they remain 14 days until possible contagion with SARS-COV-2 to be ruled out.

The Cuban government carries out a humanitarian effort to ensure the organized return of its citizens, who were surprised by the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries and were forced to stay away from home after the closure of commercial flights in late March.