Cuba opens to international tourism, but limited

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (acn) Cuba will receive international tourism again from today after the country's borders were closed for more than three months due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

According to the tourism minister, Juan Carlos Garcia, the reopening will begin with hotel facilities located in Cayo Largo, Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Cruz and Cayo Santa Maria, as they are some of the main poles of beach tourism in Cuba and by being in isolated areas.

The international travelers will not be able to leave the mentioned territories, but they will have excursions, car rentals and other services in those places.

In addition, they will undergo medical examinations upon arrival, since the Ministry of Tourism has specified that a sanitary and protection protocol will be applied from the outset that responds to the indications of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The protocol measures include temperature control, constant cleaning of places, surfaces, accommodation and restaurants, among other places, and these precautions will be applied from airports.

Garcia also pointed out that each hotel facility has at its disposal teams of doctors and epidemiologists who will control the situation and in case of any problem, both in tourists and workers; tests, transfers and timely hospitalizations are already planned.

According to local health authorities, Cuba can afford to receive foreigners in these cays, due to the efficient sanitary control shown during the pandemic and the experience gained in issues such as isolation and active investigations.