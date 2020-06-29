Cuba reports eight new COVID-19 positive cases and 10 discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, June 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 2, 210 samples for COVID-19, resulting in eight positive ones. The country accumulates 168,545 samples and 2,340 positives (1.38%).

By the close of June 28; 89 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 61 other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The eight diagnosed cases were Cubans and from Havana and 6 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and asymptomatic, while the source of infection couldn´t be confirmed in the remaining two.

Out of the 2,340 patients diagnosed with the disease, 41 remain admitted and they all have a stable clinical course. The country reports 86 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,211 discharges (10 yesterday)