Cuba reported 3 positive cases for COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, June 22 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,069 samples resulting in 3 positive cases. The country accumulates 153,233 samples and 2,315 positive ones (1.5%).

By the close of June 21; 240 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 327 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The 3 confirmed cases were Cubans and all of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two of them were men and the other one was a woman and they all live in Havana.

The most affected age group was that of people between 20-40 years old with 2 cases and all the new positives were asymptomatic.

Only 115 of the patients infected with the virus in Cuba remain admitted and 114 (99.1%) of them show stable clinical evolutions.

The amount of deaths reaches 85 (none yesterday), there have been two evacuated and 2,113 discharges (91.4%) (10 yesterday) and there is reported one patient in critical condition.