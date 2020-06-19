Cuba´s Council of State on session

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (acn) The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba met yesterday with the participation of Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, and Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister, and chaired by Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of the People´s Power (ANPP).

In compliance with the corresponding legislative work, this body approved two decree-laws:

The first institutes the obligation of Civil Liability Insurance for professional vehicle drivers, including those from the non-state sector, with the aim of covering material damage or losses, death, injury or damage that may be caused to natural or legal persons in their assets or personal integrity. Drivers who perform this function in the ministries of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Interior are exempt from the application of this normative provision.

The second one establishes the definitions, objectives, general principles and basic rules for the application and control of the Work System with the State and Government cadres and their reserves.

In the meeting it was also evaluated the proposals made by the ANPP Municipal Assemblies about the professionalization of presidents of their permanent work commissions.

