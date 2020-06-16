Havana and Matanzas, only provinces in Cuba with positive cases to COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, June 16 (ACN) As another week of confrontation with COVID-19 in Cuba, authorities from the ministry of public health ratified the hopeful news that 13 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud have not reported any positive cases of the disease for at least 15 consecutive days.

In this context, on Monday the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and the PM, Manuel Marrero Cruz, led the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus at the Revolution Palace.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Deputy President of the Republic, Salvador Valdes Mesa, the Deputy Minister of Public Health explained that of the 2,262 patients who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to date, 211 remain hospitalized, of which 206 (97.6%) show a stable clinical evolution, while one person is reported in a critical state and four in a serious condition.

Furthermore, the deputy governor of Havana, Yanet Hernandez Perez, announced that the other five positive cases reported in the province were determined based on the intentional screening of the population at risk in the capital, which is an important working tool to identify and curb the transmission of the virus in the territory.

For his part, the governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, said that with the most recent patient confirmed in the province there are already 204 cases, of which more than 90% have fully recovered. He also commented that the 33 active cases, 22 of which belong to the crew of the ship Alicia, are in a favorable clinical state.

In conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz insisted on the strategic character of the measures designed for the post-COVID-19 recovery stage in the country and the priority that should be given to their implementation in all territories, regardless of the stage they are in.

Once again, Marrero Cruz stressed that the transition to the new stage in Cuba will be a gradual and asymmetrical process, without rushing, and which will take into account the epidemiological behavior of each territory, which is a guarantee to continue reducing all ways of contagion of the disease.