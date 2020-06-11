Diaz-Canel praised inclusion of the University of Havana among the 500 best in the world



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (acn) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel praised today on Twitter the inclusion of the University of Havana (UH) in the group of the 500 best centers of higher studies in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

Diaz-Canel considered that the entry of UH into the Top 500 is the result of a history of efforts for improvement and of educational and scientific contributions.

Likewise, he congratulated the teaching staff of the institution, its students and workers for this recognition.

"The UH is considered the Alma Mater of Cuban higher education and works permanently for academic excellence and social relevance, backed by a strong national and international projection," he tweeted.

The QS World University Rankings is highly demanding and elitist and is based on the measurement of six quality indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, Faculty / Student ratio, number of quotations of research in scientific publications, International Ratio of Teachers and proportion of international students.

The Havana institution appeared 498th this year and the Marta Abreu University, in Las Villas province, was the other Cuban center included in the top 1000 global list when ranking 540th.

More than 20,000 universities in the world participate in the drawing-up of this World Ranking, and more than 5,500 were evaluated and considered for inclusion in this edition.

A total of 82 countries managed to include at least one university among the top 1000 and 12 of them are from Latin America.