11
June Thursday

Raul Castro chairs the Politburo meeting to discuss strategies for post-COVID-19-recovery

Havana, June 10 (ACN) Presided by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba met on Tuesday to analyze the proposals aimed at the post-COVID-19 recovery in the country.
They discussed a set of measures to be implemented in the three phases designed for the first stage of this gradual process.  This issue will also be examined this Wednesday in an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers.
 During the Political Bureau's analysis, the work carried out by all our people was recognized, which has allowed us to successfully face the challenges posed by this epidemic. They also reiterated that in current and future conditions, people cannot abandon discipline or measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

