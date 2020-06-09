Diaz-Canel warmly welcomes medical brigade returning from Italy



HAVANA, Cuba, June 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, welcomed by videoconference the 52 members of the Henry Reeve Brigade, who returned home on Monday from the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

In his message, the Cuban leader highlighted the work of the Cuban professionals, "who have once again raised the name of solidarity", in the confrontation of the novel coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last March 11.

Only with the hard work under exceptional conditions, can we explain the reason why we are winning the fight against the pandemic, at a time when the blockade is tightening against our country, Diaz-Canel said to the doctors.

Along with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Dr. Jose Angel Portal, head of the public health ministry, and other members of the council of ministers, Diaz-Canel highlighted the humane work carried out by the Cuban professionals, who once again raised the name of Cuba and its vocation for humanism and solidarity.

On behalf of the doctors, Dr. Carlos Perez, head of the medical brigade in Italy, emotionally thanked the Cuban president for his welcoming words and recalled moments of the emotional farewell they experienced before leaving the European nation.

The group of members of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent worked in that northern Italian region since last March 21, where they stayed for 2 months and 17 days and received the gratitude and tribute of the main government authorities of that province, among them Mayor Estefania Bonaldi.