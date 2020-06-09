Cuba reports only 5 positive cases for COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, June 9 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,067 samples, resulting in five positive ones. The country accumulated 122,603 samples and 2,205 positives (1.8%).

At the close of June 8, 515 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 607 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The five confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 4 (80%) were contacts of confirmed cases and one (20%) with a source of infection abroad.

Out of the five diagnosed cases, three were men and two women. By age group they were: U40, three (60%) and 40-60, two (40). Of the positive cases, 3 (60%) were asymptomatic.