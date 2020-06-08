First medical brigade of the "Henry Reeve" contingent that worked in Italy returns home



HAVANA, Cuba, June 8 (ACN) The first Cuban medical brigade of the "Henry Reeve" Contingent will return to Cuba this Monday. They arrived in Italy on March 22 to join the efforts to contain COVID19 in Lombardy, in the midst of a severe health crisis, Cubaminrex reported.

The Cuban brigade will leave Milan, where they will be farewelled by representatives of the Lombardy region, the Cuban embassy, the solidarity movement and the Cubans living in Italy.

The 36 doctors and 15 nurses who are part of the brigade, during the two months of humanitarian work in Crema, treated with great professional rigor and personal dedication 5,526 patients and more than 3,600 nursing procedures.

They all return with the satisfaction of the duty done and the recognition of the Italian authorities and population in general, especially from the Italian region of Lombardy. They also have the pride of being accompanied by all Cubans.

As recently reported by the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, Cuba has sent, in recent months, 34 medical brigades of the "Henry Reeve" Contingent to 27 countries, at the request of the authorities.

These medical brigades have so far attended to more than 61,000 patients infected with SARS-Cov2, joining the more than 35,000 people who have received the services of other 59 brigades working abroad before COVID-19.