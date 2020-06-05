Cuba reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, no death and 9 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Cuba reported 14 new positive cases for COVID 19, for a total of 2,133 cases for SARS Cov 2, Dr Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) told the press on his daily report.

By the close of Jun 5; 521 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 2,036 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 14 new confirmed cases were Cubans and 13 of them were contacts of confirmed cases previously, while in only one case the source of infection was not identified.

Twelve of them were men and the rest (2) were women, while 13 were asymptomatic.

The most affected age group was that of 40-59 years old with 8 cases, followed by the one of U40 (5).

Only 200 of the positive cases remain in hospitals and 197 (98.5%) of them present stable clinical evolution, while 1,848 of the confirmed cases have been discharged (9 yesterday).

The amount of deaths reaches 83 (0 yesterday) and there are only 3 patients in serious condition.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 6.475,644 confirmed cases and 386,544 deaths for a lethality of 5.97%.

The Americas region reports 3.091,206 confirmed cases (47.74 percent of the cases worldwide), with 172,407 deaths and fatality rate of 5.58%.