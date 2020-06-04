Cuban FM rejects new US sanctions against seven entities



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (acn) Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the new sanctions announced by the United States Department of State against seven Cuban entities.

I strongly reject sanctions announced by US Secretary Pompeo against 7 Cuban entities, designed to affect Cuban families. Shameful and criminal tighten the blockade during COVID19, wrote the diplomat on Twitter.

The list of the Cuban companies include the financial institution Fincimex, three hotels, two diving centers and a marine park for tourists, thereby confirming the intention of the current US administration to attack the tourism activity in the Caribbean island in order to economically suffocate it.

With the update, the list now groups more than 200 Cuban entities and sub-entities, including companies, corporations, the Mariel Special Development Zone, and the ministries of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as well as the National Revolutionary Police.

That group of entities vetoed for USA is part of the many actions that the Republican administration has taken since coming to power on January 2017 to reverse the approach between the two countries begun during the previous administration.

Cuba has described this list as arbitrary, made up of a diversity of entities supposedly linked to the defense and national security sector.