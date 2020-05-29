US restricts number of charter flights to Cuba per year



HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) The U.S. Department of Transportation(DOT) announced on Thursday the reduction of the number of charter flights to Cuba to 3,600 trips per year, in response to a request made last January by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In this regard, the DOT explained that of this number, about 3,250 will be operated by Swift Air LLC and World Atlantic Airlines until May 31, 2021, Reuters reported.

The number of charter flights between both countries corresponds to the reduction of air exchange imposed by the Donald Trump administration since 2019.

In this sense, last October, the White House banned regular flights to all Cuban airports, with the exception of the Jose Marti International Airport, in Havana, and in January 2020, the Department of Transportation limited the charter flights to all cities of the island outside the capital.

Washington's new resolution tightens the policy of restrictions that the Donald Trump government has been implementing for several months, with the aim of choking the Cuban economy and the people, at a time when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.