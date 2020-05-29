COVID-19: Cuba passes the 2,000-mark of confirmed cases

HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 1,363 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 22 positive samples. The country accumulated 101,108 samples taken and 2,005 positive (2.0 percent) and 1,760 of them (87.4 percent) recovered, the Ministry of Public Health reported Friday.At the close of May 28, 569 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,815 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.A total of 161 patients remain in hospitals, 158 show stable clinical evolution and 3 are reported to be in a serious condition.All confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 18 (81.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in four (18.2%) the source of infection was not specified.Thirteen (59.1%) were women and nine (40.9%) men. The most affected age groups were those U40, followed by those between 40-60 years old. Sixteen (72.7%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.