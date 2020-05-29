All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
29
May Friday

COVID-19: Cuba passes the 2,000-mark of confirmed cases

2905-parte-informativo1.jpg
 HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 1,363 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 22 positive samples. The country accumulated 101,108 samples taken and 2,005 positive (2.0 percent) and 1,760 of them (87.4 percent) recovered, the Ministry of Public Health reported Friday.
 At the close of May 28, 569 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,815 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.
 A total of 161 patients remain in hospitals, 158 show stable clinical evolution and 3 are reported to be in a serious condition.
All confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 18 (81.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in four (18.2%) the source of infection was not specified.
Thirteen (59.1%) were women and nine (40.9%) men. The most affected age groups were those U40, followed by those between 40-60 years old. Sixteen (72.7%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.
 
Cuba COVID-19 cases deaths

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News