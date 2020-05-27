Cuban ambassador exchanges with leader of the Communist Party of China

HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (acn) Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, held an exchange with Wang Yulin, director general of the Bureau of Latin America and the Caribbean Affairs at the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

At the meeting, the first to be held in person since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic, both governmental representatives debated "the work of our parties in the processes of building socialism," according to Pereira´s official Facebook profile.

During the talks, which took place at the headquarters of the CCP Central Committee International Liaison Department, Pereira thanked the help provided by CCP to the Cuban people in confronting COVID-19.

The CCP, along with Chinese companies SKN, Xiamen Carisol, Yutong, Geely, Beijing Rosa, BPL, ChangHeber, Shanghai Suncuba and BeYa Time, have made donations of medical supplies to Cuba to combat this disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last March 11.

Cuba and China, as well as their respective communist parties, celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, based on collaboration, solidarity and respect.

In this sense, Beijing is currently the first commercial partner of Havana in Asia and the second worldwide, only preceded by Venezuela.