A week without deaths by COVID 19 in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Cuba reported 13 positive cases for COVID-19 and a total of 1,900 positives for SARS-CoV-2 and no deaths were regretted for the 7th consecutive day, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told the press in his daily report.

By the close of May 19, 817 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance.

238 out of the 246 active cases present a stable clinical evolution; two patients are in critical condition and six are reported as severely ill.

So far, there have been 79 deaths in Cuba due to COVID-19, two evacuees and 1,573 (83 %) people have recovered from the virus.

This was the seventh day in a row without deaths and there were 35 discharges.

The 13 new cases are Cubans; 9 of them are contacts of previously infected people, while in 4 cases the source of infection is still under investigation.

Four are women and the rest (9) are men and 4 were asymptomatic, while the most affected group age was that of U40 with nine cases.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 4.766,468 confirmed cases and 318,201 deaths for a lethality of 6.68%.

The Americas region reports 2.134,455 confirmed cases (44.78 percent of the cases worldwide), with 126,832 deaths and fatality rate of 5.94%.