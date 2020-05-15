Cuba reports 10 new cases for COVID 19, second deathless day in a row



HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,232 samples for COVID-19, with 10 positive results. The country has collected 77,374 samples and 1,840 confirmed cases in total (2.4%).

For the second consecutive day, no deaths have been registered in the country and today the country has the lowest number of patients admitted in two weeks: 913.

At the close of May 14, 913 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 2,947 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care system.

The 10 new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, 9 (90.0%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one (10.0%) the source of infection was not specified.

Among the 10 diagnosed cases, three (30.0%) were men and seven (70.0%) women. By age group, the most affected were: under 40-year-old with six (60%) and the four others belonged to the over-60 year-old group (40%). Six of the positive cases were asymptomatic (60.0%).