Cuba is about to open its first cassava flour plant



HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) The Antonio Maceo Credit and Services Cooperative, belonging to the Horquita Agricultural Company in Cienfuegos, is finishing up what will be the country's first cassava flour production plant.

The work is 80 percent complete and its main technological component has already been assembled; all that remains is the floor and wall plating, as well as the creation of the safety conditions and the final installation of the cold chamber.

Yoan Sarduy Alonso, delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture in the province, explained to the Granma newspaper this is a mini-industry with modern foreign technology, with a capacity to manufacture two tons of product per eight-hour shift.

The main mission of the unit will be aimed at import substitution, since the product fulfills the same function of wheat flour and is ready to replace it in a 20 percent range, the executive said.

The new product will contribute to the national production of bread, biscuits and other foods, at a time when Cuba needs to strengthen local solutions to its import needs due to the tightening of the blockade and the international situation created by COVID-19.

Cassava flour is very popular in Latin America, as a thickener for sauces or in bread and pastry making.

In several countries of the region it is used as a substitute for wheat flour, while its consumers praise the lack of gluten, which provides less elastic and spongy dough.