Cuban FM: U.S. government must respond to attack on Cuban embassy

HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) We are hopeful that the United States government will try to match its rhetoric of fighting terrorism at the international level with its responsibilities in the face of an armed attack on a diplomatic mission in downtown Washington.

This is what Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, said this Tuesday in a virtual press conference where he offered more information about the author of the terrorist attack against the embassy of Havana in U.S. territory, perpetrated last April 30 in the early hours of the morning.

The Cuban Foreign Minister, at the end of his speech, answered questions from Cuban and foreign media about the role of the US government in the events, as well as alleged similarities between this aggression and the sonic health incidents of US diplomats in this capital.

Regarding the latter, Rodríguez Parrilla expressed that the similarity between both events is completely impossible, since the U.S. diplomats never suffered the aforementioned attack, a result thrown out after an exhaustive investigation carried out by high-level international experts, which was also verified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Regarding the health incidents of the U.S. diplomats in Cuba, there is no author, evidence or weapon; here there is an attacker, a weapon, 32 projectiles and declarations of intent to attack and kill, Rodríguez Parrilla stressed.

Another significant difference is the fact that the Cuban government has not made threats, has not applied blockade measures, has not expelled diplomatic personnel from Havana, nor has it dismantled its headquarters in Washington, all this was done without hypothesis or evidence by the US government under the pretext of those health incidents, added the Foreign Minister.

The U.S. authorities had evidence of the premeditated aggression against the Cuban embassy well in advance, and the legal documents acknowledge that the attacker confessed his intention to fire on any diplomat who had left the building at the time of the incident.

Regarding the role of the U.S. government, the head of Cuban diplomacy once again denounced the resounding and complicit silence of the White House, which violates the 1961 Vienna International Convention on the obligation of each State to protect diplomatic missions in its territory.

In this regard, Rodríguez Parrilla referred to the close relationship between this aggression and the growing hostility of President Donald Trump and his close anti-Cuban groups, who instigate hatred and violence against Cuba and the main leaders of the Revolution.

In his speech, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs also highlighted the fast and efficient work of the police forces in Washington minutes after the shots were fired and thanked the support received from personalities of the U.S. Senate, as well as the solidarity of diplomats from dozens of countries, who have condemned this terrorist act, which adds to the long list of aggressions against Cuban diplomatic personnel in U.S. territory.

On April 30, in the early morning hours, the Cuban-born citizen Alexander Alazo attacked with a semiautomatic rifle the diplomatic headquarters of Cuba in the United States, a fact that reaffirms once again the aggressive character of the United States policy towards Cuba.