Cuban president thanks China for its support and solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, thanked Thursday "the support of the friendly and solidary Asian nation", in reference to the donation of the Chinese Communist Party to the island, with protection material aimed at the confrontation with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Cuba received a donation of 6,000 N95 masks and 60,000 surgical masks, worth over 42,500 dollars, from the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

During the official ceremony, Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stressed that at a time when the U.S. government is tightening its blockade against the Caribbean country, which prevents the acquisition of equipment and supplies, acts of cooperation between Cuba and China, two socialist nations, are taking place based on mutual respect and equality.