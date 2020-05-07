All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
07
May Thursday

Cuban president thanks China for its support and solidarity

0307-donativo-china.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, thanked Thursday "the support of the friendly and solidary Asian nation", in reference to the donation of the Chinese Communist Party to the island, with protection material aimed at the confrontation with COVID-19.
 On Wednesday, Cuba received a donation of 6,000 N95 masks and 60,000 surgical masks, worth over 42,500 dollars, from the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.
 During the official ceremony, Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stressed that at a time when the U.S. government is tightening its blockade against the Caribbean country, which prevents the acquisition of equipment and supplies, acts of cooperation between Cuba and China, two socialist nations, are taking place based on mutual respect and equality.

Díaz-Canel Cuba COVID-19 China donation

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News