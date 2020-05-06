Chinese communist party donates masks to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuba received Wednesday a lot of 6,000 N95 masks and 60,000 surgical ones, valued at more than 42,500 dollars, donated by the international relations department of the central committee of the communist party of China.

The masks will be delivered to the Cuban national health system so that they can be distributed in those places where they are most needed, said Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, during the official delivery ceremony held at the main warehouse of the medical supplies company.

Arzuaga thanked the Asian nation for its solidarity, which has maintained close and fruitful ties with Cuba in the confrontation with COVID-19, and stressed that only solidarity will make it possible to protect the lives of as many people as possible.

Cuba has expressed its support to China since the outbreak of the pandemic and nowadays we can see the results of cooperation, for instance, in the biotechnology field, through the use of recombinant Interferon alpha-2b in patients of that country, the official stated.

For his part, Chen Xi, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, said that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, knows no borders or nationalities, and that only with solidarity and cooperation is it possible to triumph and protect the common home of all.

The first group of Chinese donations (which arrived in early April) has been satisfactorily distributed; a second group of inputs donated by the Chinese government is scheduled to arrive tomorrow afternoon, and then a third, Chen announced.

Both officials confirmed that international cooperation and support among nations is the most effective way to counteract the consequences of the virus in the world and rejected the politicization and stigmatization of the pandemic.