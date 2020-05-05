Cuba with favorable situation in the peak of COVID-19 epidemic, three days with more medical discharges than confirmed cases



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The peak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus epidemic, which causes COVID-19, in Cuba has behaved below what was expected in a favorable scenario, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of epidemiology at the Cuban health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), said Tuesday in Havana.

Speaking about the behavior of the estimates, he said that according to models, the peak occurred on April 24 with 847 patients hospitalized; but the social isolation and hygiene measures adopted by MINSAP and led by the country's top leadership should not be relaxed.

Until May 4, Cuba remains in the most favorable situation, the specialist indicated at the online press conference on the epidemiological situation.

In spite of the fact that on May 2 the highest number of cases was registered in the country, the global balance means that we are not leaving the favorable zone, this is due to the fact that we have more discharges than confirmed cases, Dr. Duran explained to the national and foreign press.

But this can change completely if local transmission events begin to occur, he warned. Por tal motivo, el epidemiólogo avisó que este es el momento de arreciar las medidas de protección, porque como sucede en otras partes del mundo, se habla de una segunda y hasta una tercera oleada de contagios, y si se relajan las medidas, ello trae nuevos casos infectados.

The decrease to 17 patients diagnosed positive on the last day requires now additional restrictions on the measures taken and the perception of risk; many people are still on the streets, the expert warned.