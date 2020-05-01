Cuba´s Young Communist League elects new leaders

HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (acn) Cuba´s Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) has a new National Bureau and Diosvany Acosta, who has served as Second Secretary of the organization's National Committee since the beginning of the month, will henceforth be its First Secretary.

Acosta is a lawyer with 15 years of experience in the work of the organization who previously served as ideologist in its National Committee and has high prestige among his peers and has demonstrated ability and working results, reported Juventud Rebelde newspaper.

His replacement as Second Secretary will be Aylin Alvarez, who served as member of the UJC National Bureau at the head of the sphere of Education, Health and Sports, and as head of care for student organizations.

She owns a Degree as Art Instructor and previously performed as UJC first secretary in the province of Havana.