Cuba reports another earthquake in east of the country



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) At 6:22 am on April 29, 2020, the Network of Stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service registered an earthquake reported as perceptible, located at the coordinates 20.12 degrees North Latitude and -74.10 degrees West Longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

It had a 4.8 Richter magnitude, located 16 km southeast of Maisi in Guantanamo province. This is the perceptible earthquake number 5 in 2020.

Perceptibility reports have been received from all municipalities in Guantanamo province and from Moa in Holguin. No material or human damage had been reported.