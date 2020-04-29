All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
29
April Wednesday

Cuba reports another earthquake in east of the country

2904-sismo-guantanamo.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) At 6:22 am on April 29, 2020, the Network of Stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service registered an earthquake reported as perceptible, located at the coordinates 20.12 degrees North Latitude and -74.10 degrees West Longitude, at a depth of 10 km.
It had a 4.8 Richter magnitude, located 16 km southeast of Maisi in Guantanamo province. This is the perceptible earthquake number 5 in 2020.
Perceptibility reports have been received from all municipalities in Guantanamo province and from Moa in Holguin. No material or human damage had been reported.

Cuba earthquake east Richter

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News