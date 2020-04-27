All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
More than 2,000 Cubans have returned home amidst the complex epidemiological situation

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Amidst a complex international epidemiological situation, more than 2,000 Cubans have returned to the country from 15 nations, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, said Monday.
Return flights have been organized thanks to cooperation between competent Cuban authorities and their counterparts in the countries involved, he stated on social Twitter.
The foreign minister said that the island's consulates provide timely information to nationals abroad, keep follow-up on the situation of Cuban nationals stranded in different countries and support them in every way possible.
Efforts are being made, whenever possible, to return to Cuba, Rodriguez Parrilla assured.

 
Cuba COVID-19 foreign minister

