The State Council of Cuba passes six decree-laws

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (acn) With the presence of President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the Council of State of Cuba, in compliance with the Legislative Schedule, passed six new decree-laws.

As published on the official website of the Cuban Parliament, the new decrees are as follows:

Decree-Law No. 5, which establishes the special social security regime for the protection of associates in the basic units of cooperative production (UBPC by its Spanish acronym).

Decree-Law No. 6, regarding the organization and operation of the Government Information System.

Decree-Law No. 7, which institutes the Science, Technology and Innovation System, its fundamental components, principles, functions and organization.

Decree-Law No. 8, regarding the organization and operation of the Standardization, Metrology, Quality and Accreditation systems.

Decree-Law No. 9, on Food Safety, which establishes the principles for a healthy diet for citizens.

Decree-Law No. 10, establishing the rules for the creation of the National Regulatory Authorities, in charge of ensuring compliance with current legislation in its area of competence.

