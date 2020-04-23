Cuba reports 46 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, totaling 1,235

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) With the confirmation today of 46 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,235 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

811 patients of that total show stable clinical evolution, 43 have died (3 yesterday), two have been evacuated and 365 have been discharged (24 more yesterday); 10 are in a critical condition and 4 are in seriously ill.

All the new confirmed cases are Cubans; 40 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in six cases the source of infection is not identified.

25 (54.3%) out of the 46 new positives were men and 21 (45.6%) were women, while 65.2 % (30) of those cases were asymptomatic.

The most affected age groups were those U40 years old with 24 cases (52.1%), followed by the one of 40 to 60 years old with 12 cases (26%).

As of April 22st, 182 countries have reported presence of COVID-19 with 2.520,522 confirmed cases (+88,632) and 176,786 deaths (+6,927) for a fatality of 7.01%.

In the Americas region; 979,282 confirmed cases (+44,927) are reported (38.85% of the total reported cases in the world); with 52,686 deaths (+3,081) for a lethality of 5.38% (+0.07).