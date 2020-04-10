Cuba reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 564, 51 medical discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 49 new positive cases of the coronavirus that causes the infectious disease COVID-19, reaching a total of 564 in the country, where 51 medical discharges have already been made.Out of the 564 patients diagnosed with the disease, 485 show stable clinical evolution, 15 have died, two have been evacuated and 51 have been discharged (23 on Thursday); six are reported to be in a critical state and five in a serious condition.At the close of April 9, 2020, 1,867 patients were admitted to for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 9,761 people are being watched in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.Among the 49 confirmed cases, 32 were contacts of confirmed cases, 16 were contacts of travelers from abroad and the source of infection of one is being investigated. Of these, 26 were asymptomatic, which is why it is necessary to comply with the appropriate measures, mainly social distancing, and to declare all possible contacts when there is suspicion of the disease.