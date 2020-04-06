Cuba reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, total 350, another death

HAVANA, Cuba, April 6 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday 30 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, for a total of 350 confirmed cases in the country, as well as another death.According to the daily report, out of the total number of patients diagnosed with the disease, 309 show stable clinical evolution, nine deaths, two were evacuated and 18 discharged (three more yesterday); eight patients are in critical condition and four are in serious condition.At yesterday's close, 1,718 patients were admitted to Cuba for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 18,434 people are being watched in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.For COVID-19, 764 cases were studied, resulting in 30 positive samples. The country accumulated 5,998 samples taken and 350 positive ones.As of April 5, 179 countries had reported cases of COVID-19, with 1,174,652 confirmed cases (+93,294), 64,400 deaths (+6,265) and a case fatality rate of 5.88% (+0.22%); transmission is reported in 172 countries (96%).In the region of the Americas, 356,885 confirmed cases have been reported, 30.38% of the total number of reported cases worldwide, with 9,812 deaths and a case fatality rate of 2.75%.