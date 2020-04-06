Donation sent by Chinese government to face COVID-19 arrives in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (acn) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Affairs, reported today on the arrival in the country of the donation sent by China to confront COVID-19.

On Twitter, the Cuban FM expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of his country for such action.

He stressed that this is a sign of the close friendship that unites both countries, and said that in times of pandemic, solidarity and cooperation save lives.

Recently, Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, denounced the impossibility of arriving medical supplies from that Asian nation to the Caribbean island due to the extraterritorial effects of the Helms-Burton Act.

Pereira noted that last March 24, Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, announced the shipment of two million respiratory masks, 400,000 rapid diagnosis kits and 104 fans to 24 countries in the region, including Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Peru.

However, one of those shipments could not reach its final destination due to its carrier, a US company hired to do so, declined the order at the last minute on the grounds that the regulations of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against the country of destination, tightened by Trump administration, prevented doing so, Pereira stated.

He stressed that the noble, enormous and commendable effort of the founder of Alibaba and the Jack Ma Foundation, which had managed to reach more than fifty countries around the world, was unable to touch Cuban soil, no matter how necessary those resources might be in support of the battle waged by the small besieged and blocked island.